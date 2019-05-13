PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men were rushed to a hospital after they were wounded in an early Monday morning shooting in Phoenix, according to authorities.
The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. near 24th and Van Buren streets.
Police said two men were shot by a suspect during an argument inside a home nearby. The suspect then fled the scene.
Fire crews located the two men about a block apart from each other suffering from gunshot wounds.
2 men hurt in Phoenix double shooting
The Phoenix Fire Department said the men, both in their early to mid-30s, were taken to a local trauma center in critical condition.
The suspect remains on the loose, but a description was not made available.
No further information has been released.
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the double shooting.
