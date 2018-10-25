PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say two men were shot and killed at the Airport Inn Downtown near 24th Street and Van Buren Thursday night.
At least four people were seen by witnesses shooting at each other, leaving two men dead, according to Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.
Fortune said the two deceased men have been identified as 22-year-old Delano Mathis and 47-year-old Perry Sueing.
Details on what led up to the shootout were not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
