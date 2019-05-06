CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men were arrested after they burglarized the spring training facility in Goodyear three times, including one time where they tried to steal more than $30,000 worth of items, police said.
According to police, the investigation started when Dustin Washburn and with Stephen Jesus Peers jumped the fence at the Cincinnati Red's Baseball Complex near Estrella Parkway and Bullard Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, April 29.
Washburn went inside a building through an unlocked door and filled up a bunch of duffel bags with things like laptops, sunglasses, an automated external defibrillator, autographed jerseys and hats and baseball equipment like baseball cleats and baseball bats and personal training/rehabilitation equipment.
Police said the pair were loading the gear when a Reds staff member arrived just before 5 a.m. and noticed the duffel bags were out of place. That person called the police.
The team says most of the items were recovered with duffel bags found around the facility. The staff said they were only missing a laptop and $120 from a coach's drawer.
Washburn was also spotted wearing a Cincinnati Reds baseball cap that he stole, police said.
The crime was caught on surveillance video.
Investigators said a photo was run through facial recognition and identified Washburn.
Police said Washburn had several items for sale on OfferUp and agreed to meet with officers to sell an unrelated item on April 29.
Washburn showed up to the meeting in the same pickup truck that was recorded on video during the burglary, police said. Peers was there with him, too.
Washburn was wearing the same clothing as he did during the burglary, according to officers. Peers was also wearing the same pants, shoes and hat that he wore during the burglary, police said.
Both were arrested and admitted to the burglary.
Police said the pair was also behind a burglary on April 6 at a building next door to the Red's facility. They used a bolt cutter and stole seven 55-inch flat-screen TVs and a 40-inch TV, according to court documents.
Washburn and Peers were also responsible for another burglary at the same complex on April 14. The gate locks were cut and a backpack gas leaf blower was stolen, according to police.
Washburn said he sold the blower on OfferUp for $250 that he used for drugs, court documents said. He admitted two of the TVs were still in his car.
Officers said they found drugs on Washburn and Peers when they were arrested.
The men admitted to being meth users, police said.
Both face three counts of third-degree burglary. Washburn faces an additional count of possession of dangerous drugs.
(1) comment
behold...drugs are bad
