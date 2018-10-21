CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police have arrested two people in connection to a shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning.
According to Seth Tyler with Chandler PD, officers were called to the area of Ray Road and Arizona Avenue at about 1:30 a.m.
Chandler police say Joseph Caballero, 18, and Matthew Caballero, 30, brought two women to the a home with the intent to sell their services for the evening to 29-year-old German Roman Medina.
During the transaction, an argument broke out over the price Medina was charged for the females, police said.
The argument then escalated into a physical altercation.
During the fight, the younger Caballero brandished a handgun and allegedly pointed it at Medina.
Matthew Caballero grabbed the gun from Joseph and fired one round in the air, striking Medina in the chest.
Both suspects fled the scene in a vehicle with the two women.
Medina was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
With assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Tempe Police Department, and the Mesa Police Department, Chandler police arrested Joseph in San Tan Valley at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday
Matthew was apprehended later that evening in Chandler.
Both men were both booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of aggravated assault and first-degree murder.
I'm just so grateful to live in a country where everyone has an abundance of firearms readily available at our fingertips to help resolve our disputes. (And yes, that was sarcasm for our low IQ gun owners...)
