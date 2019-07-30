GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Three men have been arrested after they were were seem tampering with gas pumps in Gilbert.
On July 19, Maikel Espinosa-Benitez, 34, Roberto Perez-Rosales, 24, and Yaisel Sardine-Romero, 28, entered a QuikTrip parking lot near Gilbert and Warner roads in a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Police say the three men positioned the vehicle close to a gas pump. That is when Rosales and Benitez exited the vehicle to remain out of a surveillance camera's view.
Surveillance video then captured Rosales using a tool to pry open the fuel pump's front door. Police added that QuikTrip's corporate security received an alarm that the fuel pump had been opened. The suspects then got inside of the vehicle and fled the scene.
Gilbert police then conducted a traffic stop nearby and were able to find the suspects. QuikTrip employees then alerted officers that the men were also seen at another QuikTrip location near Baseline and Lindsay roads.
According to court documents, the suspects were at the location about 15 minutes before the other QuikTrip incident. Surveillance video at the second location captured the suspects prying open another gas pump. Gilbert police said the two pumps at the two locations were damaged, causing the need for store maintenance to respond.
Officers then searched the vehicle when they found burglary tools and two credit card skimmers from under the front seat.
During the police questioning, all three suspects denied being at the QT locations or prying open gas pumps. They also denied any knowledge of the skimmers found in the vehicle or knowing what they were used for.
During a second questioning, Benitez later admitted that the suspects were inside the vehicle during the incidents and admitted to being next to Rosales when he pried opened two fuel pumps. Benitez also admitted that the skimmers found in the truck belonged to Rosales.
The three suspects were later taken into custody and booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail for several charges including computer tampering, unlawful use of a scanning device and criminal damage.
