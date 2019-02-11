PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A member of the Maricopa County sheriff's posse has been dropped from the program after his arrest last week following a domestic violence incident.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said Keith Mendivil was let go from the MCSO North Valley Posse after his arrest Friday in Phoenix.
Enriquez said Mendivil joined the program in 2016, and, prior to the temporary suspension of all posse enforcement operations on Jan. 25, carried the Qualified Armed Posse designation.
"Through the new background process, we will ensure that we have an institutional standard and ongoing reviews. This will enable us to protect the integrity and reputation of our office and the law enforcement profession," said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone.
Mendivil was booked on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct related to domestic violence, Enriquez said.
But a highway patrol supervisor in his personal unmarked car can run a guy off the road and kill him with no punishment. A Chandler cop can shoot and kill a woman driving away and not be punished.
