PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- An MCSO deputy was involved in a crash with another vehicle Saturday morning, police said.
The crash occurred near the area of 55th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
Phoenix police said the fire department is on scene evaluating the victims involved.
The deputy's condition is unknown at this time.
