PD: Masturbating man followed woman, young daughters around Phoenix Sprouts

A 24-year-old man is facing a felony charge of public sexual indecency after allegedly masturbating while following a woman and her two young daughters around a Phoenix Sprouts.
Police arrested Dean James McRoberts Sunday afternoon at the Sprouts on 19th Avenue just north of Northern Avenue.
According to court documents, a woman who was with her 7- and 9-year-old daughters saw McRoberts put his hands down the front of the two pairs of pants he was wearing.
She told police she tried to ignore and walked away with daughters.
“… Dean continued to follow all three victims around the store, grunting, moaning and attempting to get the juveniles (sic) attention ...,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement.
Police say store employees escorted McRoberts outside and waited for officers to arrive.
Officers who spoke with McRoberts said he told him that he did not know his name and that was 2 years old. Investigators later identified him with a photo.
The arresting officer indicated a belief that McRoberts is “mentally disturbed” and was likely under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.
Court documents show McRoberts, who is transient, was also wanted on a warrant out of Phoenix for failure to comply with a court order.
He’s now facing both misdemeanor and felony charges of public sexual indecency. The felonies are because two of the alleged victims were juveniles.
McRoberts has a secured appearance bond of $5,000 and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 26.