TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) − A group of masked suspects broke into a Tempe home and shot a man inside late Wednesday night, according to police.
The shooting was dispatched around 11 p.m. near Rural Road and the U.S. 60.
Police say a group of masked suspects broke into the home and were confronted by one of the adult residents inside.
One of the masked suspects fired multiple rounds with a firearm, striking the man. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The masked suspects then fled the area in an unknown direction and have not been located.
Officers were spotted at the scene investigating an abandoned car that was left in the alley behind the home.
Police say no kids were inside the home.
It is unclear if anything was stolen from the residence.
The incident remains under investigation.
