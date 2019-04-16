PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are behind bars after police said they were involved in a shooting that left a man dead in west Phoenix.
Adrian Escobedo, 35, and Tina Gutierrez, 32, were arrested on Tuesday.
According to police, Escobedo had been threatening another person when 39-year-old Thomas Polimeni, who had a gun in his waistband, confronted him about it near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Monday evening.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Man fighting for life after being shot at Phoenix apartment complex]
Police said Escobedo and Gutierrez, who was inside a car, both pointed guns at Polimeni.
That's when Escobedo shot Polimeni and took off with Gutierrez in the car.
Polimeni was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say the pair were found and taken into custody around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
Escobedo was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder, armed robbery and prohibited possessor of a weapon.
Gutierrez was booked on one count of first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.