PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was holding a replica rifle and refused commands when an officer shot and killed him on Monday morning, police said.
It all started when police got a call that a 26-year-old man was at his parents' house near 32nd Street and McDowell Road, which violated an order of protection, according to Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department.
[WATCH: Phoenix police officer shoots, kills man]
When officers got there, the man wasn't at the home but he was later spotted walking along the north bank of the canal near 35th and Roosevelt streets.
He had a sheet wrapped around what appeared to be a real gun in his hands, Lewis said.
"He ignored commands to comply with officers and dropped the sheet revealing what appeared to be a firearm," Lewis said in a statement.
[PHOTOS: Suspect dead, no officers hurt following shooting in Phoenix]
The man then pointed the gun at police and an officer shot him, Lewis said. Police said he was taken to the hospital and died.
No one else was hurt.
The name of the suspect has not been released.
Police say they later learned the gun was a replica rifle and was found at the scene.
Police said the officer is 40 years old and has 11 years of service with the department.
(7) comments
It appears that no good would have come from this blanket guy's life. He's gone to a better place.
The police have gotten a bad rap lately for being trigger happy and their "shoot first ask questions later" attitude. While there is some truth to these allegation, the problem probably lies more with Arizona's lax gun laws than anything the police are doing. With literally everyone and their third cousin toting weapons, who can blame the cops for being a little paranoid; after all they want to go home to their families at the end of their shift. We need to tighten up the Arizona gun laws if for no other reason than the safety of our police officers and in turn the safety of the general public.
Feel free to move to California and take your socialist views with you.
Too bad the courts hand out orders of protection so easily. Many many men have been jailed or killed due to order of protection situations. In many of the cases the order doesn't need to be issued but is a tactical maneuver typically in a custody situation and is also a huge money maker for cities and counties which is a big factor in why law enforcement encourage people to get them, especially women.
Excellent job police, keeping our streets free of the filth that plagues honest citizens......
I think I see a gun, shoots, aww dam no gun, oh well no charges against me.... Sums it up about right for the police
Did you read? He did have a gun. They were under no obligation to wait until he pulled the trigger.
