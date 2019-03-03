PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver was arrested after a man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Phoenix.
Police said Thane Charley Dennison, 28, was taken into custody after being treated at the hospital.
The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 48th Street and Baseline Road.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, Dennison was driving a Chevy Cobalt and he made a left turn in front of the Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection.
The motorcycle rider and his female passenger were thrown from the bike. Police say neither of them was wearing a helmet.
They were both rushed to a hospital.
William Curran, 56, died at the hospital. The 59-year-old woman remains hospitalized in unstable, critical condition. Police said she has multiple broken bones, a brain bleed, a collapsed lung and has other internal bleeding.
Police said officers smelled alcohol on the breath of Dennison. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.
When police looked in his car, they saw an empty bottle of Corona, an empty 1-ounce bottle of Fireball whiskey, an opened can of Budweiser in the back plus another empty 1-ounce bottle of Fireball, according to court documents. Police also said there was an opened 18 pack of Corona and an 18 pack of Budweiser cans.
Police said Dennison had a blood alcohol level of 0.20, nearly three times the legal limit and he tested positive for cocaine.
Police say he was booked into jail on one count of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
His bail was set at $250,000.
Officers said records showed Dennison had a revoked license, a prior DUI conviction, prior reckless driving conviction and was involved in a traffic-related aggravated assault hit-and-run case in 2014.
