PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was stabbed to death, and another man was shot during a fight between them in Phoenix late Wednesday night.
It happened just before 10:30 p.m. near 24th Street and McDowell Road.
Police said during the fight, Raven Mokuau stabbed Jose Carlos Valencia, and Valencia shot Mokuau.
While it's not clear whether the stabbing or the shooting happened first, Valencia, 49 was found first and taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.
Officers said a blood trail led them to Mokuau, 36. He was taken to the hospital. Once he had been treated, he was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Police haven't said what the fight was about or how the men know each other.
Officers initially said there was a third person who had gotten into a fight with Mokuau earlier in the day and was considered an "investigative lead." They haven't said if that man is facing any charges.