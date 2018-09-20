PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who police say threw Molotov cocktails in 2016 at a house where he used to live has been arrested.
Fred Wilson West was taken into custody in Tempe on Tuesday.
According to court documents, he threw two glass bottles filled with gasoline on the roof of a home near 23rd and Southern avenues on June 20, 2016, at around 4:30 a.m.
Investigators said he used to live there and got into a fight with the victim's grandson in the days leading up to the fire.
Investigators collected broke glass bottle and one intact and were processed for fingerprints and DNA.
In October 2017, there was a DNA match to West in the system in Pennsylvania, police said.
Phoenix police said they then positively identified the fingerprints as belonging to West.
He was then arrested on Tuesday. Police said West told them the victim's grandson pulled a gun on him.
Wilson was charged with one count of arson of an occupied structure and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon.
He has a cash bond of $50,000.
