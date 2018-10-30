PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who is in the country illegally is behind bars after police said he threatened and raped women in central Phoenix for nearly a year.
Isaias Jimenez-Perez was arrested late last month after attacking at least seven women, court documents state.
Police said the first incident happened on Oct. 5, 2017, where he sexually assaulted a prostitute in a small shed near 27th Avenue and Glendale Avenue while holding a butcher knife.
Then on May 2, 2018, the 35-year-old offered a homeless woman a place to stay but instead led her to a vacant house near 27th Avenue and Luke Avenue, which is south of Bethany Home Road, and sexually assaulted her for three hours in a shed. When she screamed around 5 a.m., he tried to choke her, but the suspect then left.
On Sept. 13, around midnight, Jimenez-Perez offered to take a woman to her hotel in the area of 27th Avenue and Camelback Road but instead took her to an alley near 30th Avenue and Glendale Avenue and sexually assaulted her for three hours and smoked meth, police said. The victim was able to get away after saying she needed to use the restroom.
Later on Sept. 13, around 11:45 p.m., Jimenez-Perez drove up to a woman at a bus stop near 27th and Glendale avenues and wanted to ask her a question. When she came over to his car, he said, "I'll cut your throat if you don't get into the car" and made a cutting gesture with a hunting knife, according to court documents. He forced her to buy condoms at an ampm, pulled into an alley near 39th and Northern avenues and sexually assaulted the woman three times, police said, in the early morning hours of Sept. 14. He held a knife to her and said if she "made any 'problems,' for him would kill her," court documents said.
The victim then met with a composite sketch artist and police found the same suspect description and the suspect vehicle were also in an incident on Aug. 19, 2018.
Police were able to find the suspect's 1994 red Chevrolet Cavalier convertible, and it was placed under surveillance. Police said Jimenez-Perez was seen driving around alleys on Sept. 20, but no traffic stop was made. The car was then seen parked near 45th Avenue and Claremont due to a flat tire.
But police said Jimenez-Perez used a different car during an incident on Sept. 24 around 1 a.m. He threatened a woman who was walking in the area of 33rd Avenue and Northern Avenue with a machete-style knife, took her to an abandoned house and sexually assaulted her, according to court paperwork. She was able to run to a neighbor's house for help. The suspect left his wallet at the scene, and police collected it as evidence. Potential DNA evidence was collected as well.
Officers then checked out the registered owner of the Chevy Cavalier who said he sold it to a neighbor down the street. The woman said she let her friend Jimenez-Perez drive it around, but he might be driving a green Chevrolet truck.
Officers arrested then arrested him for driving on a suspended license, police said.
Police said Jimenez-Perez denied any involvement in the sexual assaults and picking up any women.
But DNA lab results found his DNA was a match at crime scenes on Oct. 5, 2017, and May 2, police said. Lab analyses are still being worked on for incidents on Sept. 13, Sept. 14 and Sept. 24.
The victims from Sept. 13 and Sept. 24 positively identified Jimenez-Perez as the man who attacked them, police said.
He was booked on four counts of kidnapping, four counts of sexual assault, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of threatening to intimidate. However, court documents from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said there were seven victims, and he faces up to 19 charges.
He is being held on $500,000 bond.
