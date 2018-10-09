PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified the man they say rammed a police SUV with his car and dragged an officer on Monday.
Investigators say Hector Enriquez was pulled over with a woman as his passenger in a parking lot of a hotel in the area of 53rd Avenue and McDowell Road on Monday morning.
When officers approached, he put the car in reverse, drove away from officers and slammed into the police SUV, police said.
When Enriquez tried to drive away, police say "the path was blocked" and the car stalled, so an officer opened the driver's side door and tried to get him out of the car. The officer's partner was standing behind him.
That's when Enriquez put the car in reverse again and drove backward. The first officer was able to get out of the way, but the door hit his partner and he was dragged. During that time, the partner shot his gun but didn't hit anyone.
The officer suffered minor injuries.
Enriquez drove around the parking lot and backed into a parked car. He was able to drive forward, hit the police SUV and sped off.
Enriquez and his passenger were found at an apartment near Interstate 17 and Jefferson Street around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
Enriquez was booked into jail on two counts of aggravated assault on police, as well as other unrelated charges.
