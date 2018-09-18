COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man who crashed his plane into part of a home in Cottonwood on Monday has died, police said.
The Cottonwood Police Department said Joseph William Kreiner, 70, from Clarkdale, died at the Maricopa County Burn Center.
His family was by his side, police said.
The crashed happened on Monday around 9:45 a.m.
When crews arrived, they found a single-engine Bonanza Beechcraft on fire.
Kreiner was able to get out of the plane but was flown to the burn center in Phoenix.
Police said Kreiner told officers the plane's engine stopped, which lead to the crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board removed the plane wreckage Monday night around 6:30 p.m., police said.
Police say the home sustained minimal structural damage and no other injuries were reported.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
