TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the man who shot and killed another man in a Tempe intersection over a $100 debt is now in custody.
Matthew Uriarte was arrested on Friday around 9 a.m. with the help of the U.S. Marshals. He was found in the area of Calle Tomi and Calle Iglesia in Guadalupe.
Police said the 24-year-old shot Marco Hernandez in the intersection of Priest Drive and Baseline Road on Sept. 17. He died at the hospital.
Family members say Hernandez told his girlfriend, who was also in the car at the time of the shooting, that he owed the gunman $100. They were trying to settle the debt when he was shot.
Uriarte was booked into the Tempe jail on one count of second-degree murder.
