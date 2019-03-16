PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Silent Witness is asking for the public's help after a man was caught on camera breaking into a Phoenix home back on Feb. 22.
The incident took place at a home near the area of 27th Avenue and Broadway Road.
Police say a man got inside the house and stole a jewelry box. The box contained items valued at about $10,000.
The incident was caught on camera.
Police describe the man as an older Hispanic or White man, about 5-foot-7 and weighs about 195 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).
