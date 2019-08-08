AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Glendale man who was previously busted for allegedly hiding a camera in a dentist office bathroom was arrested again. This time, he recorded at least one woman using the bathroom at an Avondale Cold Stone Creamery and had child porn, according to police.
The second investigation into Innocent Bradley, 28, started on May 28.
According to police, a woman discovered a cellphone inside the bathroom at the ice cream shop near 103rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Police said it was propped up against the trash can and concealed with toilet paper.
A Cold Stone employee had also used the bathroom with the cellphone still inside the bathroom, but it's unclear if it was recording while she was in there.
According to the Cold Stone manager, Bradley had gone into the bathroom several times and asked about a missing cellphone and then left.
Thanks to his court-ordered GPS and surveillance video, police said they tracked down Bradley and arrested him at his Glendale home on Aug. 7.
During a search of his home, investigators said they found a flash drive that had more than 101 images and videos of child pornography.
They found the cellphone with the video from the Cold Stone bathroom, court documents said.
Police said Bradley also had another cellphone which had pictures and video of two people having sex. The media was taken without the couple's knowledge. Detectives said the two people were friends of Bradley's girlfriend. The cellphone had other photos and video of women using an unknown restroom at an unknown location.
Bradley was booked into jail on four counts of unlawful recording of a person and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
He's being held without bond. That's because last December he was arrested for planting a hidden camera inside a west Phoenix dentist office, police said. Detectives said the camera had clips of 17 people, including three children, using the bathroom during a span of nine hours. Nine of the victims were employees.
[READ MORE: Police: Man hid surveillance camera in bathroom of west Phoenix dentist office]
His trial for that case is scheduled to start on Sept. 4.
(7) comments
That would ruin his whole day . Let the costs for his cheap thrills begin . Criminal squint eyes will be at it again . [censored]
I guess his parents were just hoping for the best.
He’ll have to change name to ‘guilty’, then on knees for Bubba.
Innocent is naughty
Innocent: HI, I'm Innocent.
Cell mate: I'm not!
God only knows how many time this happens. I hope they throw the book at him so hard, he dies before he gets to prison.
THE DUDES NAME IS INNOCENT LMAO WTF
