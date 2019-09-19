PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man is facing multiple felony charges after police said he tried to meet up with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl being trafficked by her parents. But it was all a police operation.
According to court documents, Joseph Raymond Solarzano texted who he thought were the parents of the teen after seeing an ad online, but they were really undercover detectives.
The 21-year-old then met with the detectives on Tuesday and told them what he wanted to do with the teen, court paperwork said. The two detectives agreed in exchange for a gift card and said he could meet her that night. That's when Solarzano was taken into custody, police said.
During the interview with detectives, Solarzano admitted to having the conversation about having sex with the teen and met with the "parents," court paperwork said. However, he said the parents were going to meet with the girl that night, but he wasn't going to.
Solarzano was booked into jail on one count of child sex trafficking, one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
His bond was set at $10,000.