PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is looking for a man who tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl.
The incident occurred on the morning of April 3 near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Road.
The 11-year-old victim was walking in the area of Village Meadows Elementary School when a man approached her from behind.
According to police, the suspect grabbed the girl's right arm. He then pulled it behind her back and placed his other arm over her face.
The man began to speak to the victim when a witness knocked the suspect down and told him to leave the victim alone.
The witness then pointed a gun at the suspect. The suspect fled the area on foot.
Phoenix police said the suspect and the victim did not know each other prior to the incident.
The incident was reported to police several days after it happened. Phoenix police added that they plan to release a composite sketch of the suspect at a later time.
Police describe the suspect as a black male with green eyes, a nose ring in his left nostril. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Phoenix police at 602-534-2121 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
