PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for a man accused of threatening a Circle K clerk and who took off with money and beer in Phoenix.
Police say the man, described as Hispanic and 25-years-old, entered the Circle K near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road and took two large bottles of beer from the cooler.
He then allegedly walked to the cashier counter and told the clerk to give him money while making threats as he pointed to his waistband.
Police say the suspect then took the money and beer and fled the area.
The suspectis 5-foot-10-inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, thin beard and left arm sleeve tattoos.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or submit a tip to silentwitness.org.