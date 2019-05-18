PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night.
The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. near 32nd Street and Osborn Road.
Police say a 62-year-old man was standing in midblock when he was struck by a vehicle.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by Phoenix fire.
The driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment. No charges are pending.
