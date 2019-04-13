PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle late Friday night.
The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. near the area of Seventh Street and Hatcher Road.
According to police, 33-year-old Thomas Lynn Wygant was crossing the roadway when he was struck by a 23-year-old man, who was driving a 2005 Jeep Wrangler.
Wygant was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Police say the driver remained on scene. Officers do not believe speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.
