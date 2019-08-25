PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was stuck and killed by a vehicle late Saturday night.
The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. near the area of Bell and Cave Creek roads.
Police say a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by a 28-year-old man, was traveling westbound in when he struck 54-year-old Manuel Araiza, who he did not see until just before colliding with him.
The driver of the pickup was unsure where the Araiza came from or what direction he was going before the impact, according to police.
Araiza was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police say the driver of the pickup remained on scene and an evaluation determined he was not impaired.
This investigation is ongoing.