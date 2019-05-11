PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a 58-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver late Friday night.
The crash happened at around 9 p.m. near the area of 35th and Northern avenues.
According to Phoenix police, 58-year-old Sam Veazey was crossing the roadway mid-block when he was struck by 1999 Pontiac Montana Van, operated by a 26-year-old man.
Veazy was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the driver did not see the Veazey and "was unable to avoid the collision."
The driver and his 25 year old female passenger were not injured.
The driver was evaluated and it was determined he was impaired. Police added that speed was not a appear in the crash.
