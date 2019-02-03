PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- One person has died following a crash in Phoenix overnight, police said.
The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue.
Witnesses told officers that 26-year-old Sheldon Begay walking and stumbling in and out of the roadway.
Despite verbal efforts by the witness, Begay reportedly ran into the roadway and was struck by a vehicle driving southbound, according to Phoenix police.
Begay was pronounced dead on the scene by firefighters.
The driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment. No charges are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.