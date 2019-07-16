MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Tempe man stole two Super Bowl rings from a retired NFL player and then tried to sell them at the Las Vegas pawnshop made famous by the show "Pawn Stars."
Investigators believe Marcel Behnert also stole several Michels Kors watches from Mark May, who played for the Washington Redskins when the team won Super Bowl XVII and Super Bowl XXII.
Police were first alerted to the theft at May's Mesa home on April 29.
According to court documents, May wore his championship rings at a Scottsdale Charity evening in late February 2019. He stayed at a Tempe Sheraton after the event.
When he returned home, while getting ready for another charity event, he noticed his safe was open. He said both Super Bowl rings and several Michael Kors watches were missing.
Court documents say May only wears the rings for special events.
May reportedly contacted the hotel first. When he came up empty, he went to the police.
According to court documents, May got a call from a high-end sports memorabilia collector on July 2. That person asked if he was trying to sell his Super Bowl rings. May told the collector his rings had been stolen.
The next day, May got a call from Gold and Silver Pawn in Las Vegas. The collector who called May the day before is a "ring expert" for the show "Pawn Stars," court documents say. The shop told police that Behnert was there on July 2 to sell the May's rings for $12,000.
Surveillance footage recording Behnert trying to sell the rings, both of which had May's last name and jersey number on them.
Detectives from the Las Vegas Metro Police and Mesa Police department set up a time for Behnert to sell the rings for $10,000. When Behnert arrived at the pawnshop on July 3, he was taken into custody by LVMPD.
In an interview with Las Vegas officials, Behnert confessed to taking the rings and watches from a safe in a room at the Tempe Sheraton, where he is a lead engineer. While the rings were in his possession, he said the watches were left at his home, according to court documents.
Court documents say Behnert claimed the rings belonged to him by default because May did not claim them within 90 days. Before heading to Vegas, Behnert tried selling the rings at a Tempe pawnshop but didn't like the offer.
LVMPD booked Behnert for knowingly possessing the stolen property. He posted bail and returned to Arizona on July 5.
Police in Arizona contacted Behnert's employer on July 8 to confirm pieces of the investigation. Officers arrested him at work the next day. Investigators said they found May's watches while searching Behnert's home.
According to court documents, Behnert told the police he was willing to return the property to the owner if he could find him. However, May said there was no attempt made from anyone to return his valuables during this investigation.
With the stolen property valued at $90,000, Behnert faces charges of theft and trafficking stolen property.
The hotel should hire more like him. [ohmy]
