PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is on the run after police say he stole a pair of shoes from a store in Phoenix and then showed off his gun when an employee tried to stop him.
It happened on January 7 around 3:15 p.m. at the Warehouse Shoe Sale Shoe Company on 75th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Police said the man took the shoes from the display and started to walk out of the store without paying. When an employee tried to stop him, he lifted up his shirt and showed a handgun, police said. He then ran off.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20 to 25 years old, 5-foot-8, 170 pounds with tattoos on his head, neck and chest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
