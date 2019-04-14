PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the man who stole cigarettes from a Phoenix convenience store and threatened employees.
It happened at the Circle K at 91st Avenue and Camelback Road on March 30 around 4:45 a.m.
[WATCH: Man steals cigarettes from Phoenix Circle K, threatens employees, per PD]
Police said the man went inside the store and behind the front counter where he removed cigarette packs from the display shelf. He told employees he had a gun and they couldn't do anything to him.
He put the packs of cigarettes in his backpack and took off, heading east, police said.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, a goatee and was wearing a hat with an orange bill and a gray sleeved hooded sweatshirt with a Jurassic Park logo on the front. He was carrying a gray backpack with an orange zipper.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
(1) comment
I’ll take ‘he was this color’ for $500, Alex.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.