PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding the man who stole cigarettes and then pushed the clerk who tried to stop him at a Phoenix convenience store.
On Sunday, May 5, the man went into the Chevron at Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway around 3 p.m. While the clerk was away from the counter, he reached up behind the counter and stole two packs of cigarettes, police said.
As he walked out, the clerk confronted him but he pushed him out of the way.
The man then ran off, heading east.
The suspect is described as a white man, 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-5, 160 pounds and he has red hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
