PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man lit his own apartment on fire in Phoenix using a large teddy bear and is now facing a felony arson charge, police said.
According to court paperwork, 48-year-old Gilbert Manuel Aguilar got into a fight with his mom and was upset on Thursday, Sept. 12.
So around 10:30 p.m., he admitted to lighting a 4-foot-tall teddy bear on fire in his apartment at 23rd and Campbell avenues, police said.
Aguilar said he watched the bear burn for a few minutes and then tried to use his fire extinguisher to put it out, court documents said. But his fire extinguisher was empty, so he went out of the apartment and called 911.
Firefighters said Aguilar suffered minor smoke inhalation.
Crews were able to contain the fire to only his apartment.
He said he didn't think the fire would get out of control so quickly, officers said.
Aguilar is being charged with one count of arson of an occupied structure.
Court paperwork said he might be an addict and mentally disturbed but wasn't under the influence of anything at the time of the fire.