PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man arrested for stabbing a woman at a train crossing in West Phoenix confessed to detectives that he also stabbed and killed a man at a motel.
Friday night around 9:30 p.m., an unidentified 38-year-old woman was waiting in her car for a train to cross near 51st Avenue and Madison Street when a man approached her car, reached through the window, and stabbed her. Police said her wounds were minor.
The man was identified by police as 43-year-old Alan Demond Clark. When officers arrived at the scene of the stabbing, Clark stated he stabbed another victim at a motel room near 51st Avenue and Buckeye Road.
Police went to the motel to find the victim, 19-year-old Christopher Anthony Molinar, dead. Homicide detectives interviewed Clark further and he confessed to the murder of Molinar.
Police have found no relation yet between Clark and Molinar, or a motive.
Clark has been booked into Maricopa County Jail being charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.