GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man is in the hospital after being stabbed Glendale Thursday night.
It happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of 55th and Orangewood avenues, which is south of Northern Avenue.
While details about what happened were not immediately available, Sgt. John Roth of the Glendale Police Department said, “All parties involved are believed to be in custody with nobody outstanding.”
The victim reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.
Roth said he expected more information to be available Friday.
Arizona’s Family will update this story as we learn more.