PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--The Phoenix Police Department is looking for several suspects involved in an attack early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. near the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
According to police, a man approached a group of six men at a bus stop looking for his stolen property.
One of the suspects then grabbed the victim's knife and hit him.
A second victim tried to intervene but was stabbed multiple times by the suspect.
Police say that all suspects fled the scene.
Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or for Spanish (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O.
