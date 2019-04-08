PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix man is facing charges of furnishing obscene materials to minors after police say he showed porn to children at his apartment complex.
Officers arrested Salvatore Licata, 52, late the night of Saturday, April 6 at his apartment near Seventh Avenue and Indian School Road.
According to court documents, Licata was inside the fenced-in pool area earlier that night “when he recklessly showed four juvenile victims his laptop computer with Asian pornography displayed on the computer screen ….”
Police said all four kids, all boys, identified Licata, as did two additional witnesses who say they saw Licata's laptop as they walked by the pool area.
The boys told police they were sitting in the pool chairs when Licata walked by them and then showed them his laptop screen.
Licata told police he was “talking to his girlfriend on a cam site.” He then showed officers the site, which showed content consistent with what the boys had described.
Officers took Licata into custody and seized his computer as evidence.
When speaking with investigators at the precinct, Licata explained the site he was using allows people “to pay or buy credits to talk to Asian women.”
He also said the woman with whom he was speaking were wearing shorts and a shirt. The boys had told officers that she was naked.
“The defendant stated he was talking to an Asian girl and turned his laptop around to show the Asian women the pool area he was sitting in,” according to the probable cause for arrest statement. “The defendant stated he did not view the Asian women as pornography and stated he would never show that content to minors.”
Licata was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 22.
