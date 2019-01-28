PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was shot Monday night when he reportedly broke into another man's apartment in Phoenix, police said.
The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. near Black Canyon Highway and Bethany Home Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Investigators said a man called the police and reported he shot another man who had just broken into his apartment.
Police said officers found the man in the apartment complex with a gunshot wound. His injury was not life-threatening and he was transported to a hospital.
Police said the incident is under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
