PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a suspect stole his cell phone and then shot him on Wednesday night in south Phoenix.
The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. near a McDonald's at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Baseline Road.
Police said the suspect approached 34-year-old Eric Hernandez asking to borrow his cell phone.
When Hernandez handed it over, the suspect fled with the phone.
Police said Hernandez was able to chase the suspect and retrieve his phone but then the suspect turned around and shot him.
The suspect fled the scene on foot.
Hernandez was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
Investigators are still trying to identify the suspect and police said it may be possible the individual hangs out in the area.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or to remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
