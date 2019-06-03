PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on a freeway off-ramp Sunday night.
The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. on northbound Interstate 17 near the Cactus Road off-ramp.
Police say a man was in a back seat of a vehicle when he was shot from an unknown suspect seated in the rear of another vehicle.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police describe the suspect vehicle as a dark Dodge Challenger-style car displaying some type of blue or red lights.
