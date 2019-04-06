GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A shooter got away after killing a man in Glendale, police said.
The shooting happened near 61st Avenue and Olive Avenue on Saturday evening, which is across the street from Glendale Community College.
Officers got on scene and made sure people in the area were safe, police said.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.
After a search, officers said the shooter was no longer in the area.
Police are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
