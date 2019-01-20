PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A 33-year-old man is dead after he was shot by another man outside a Phoenix convenience store Saturday night.
The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. at a parking lot near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.
According to Phoenix police, a 32-year-old man and a woman were in the parking lot of a food store in the area.
They were confronted by another man, listed as the victim.
Police later learned that the victim and the woman were in an ongoing relationship.
Officers say the victim began yelling at the other two people and grabbed the steering wheel of their vehicle.
The man attempted to get into their vehicle through the driver’s window and assault the man and woman.
The suspect told the man he had a gun and to get back or he would shoot, police said.
The victim then refused and continued to hang on to the steering wheel as the suspect tried to back up, which caused the suspect’s vehicle to collide with the victim’s vehicle.
At some point, the suspect fired some shots, striking the victim.
The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
The suspect then called the police and waited at the scene.
At this time, police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
(5) comments
More Black on Black West Phoenix crime, Compton of our life's.
This could’ve happened to anyone of us including you. Race is irrelevant, moron
Why are they charging the shooter?
HOLY GOD!! Either i misread this entire story, or this news outlet has gone 100% certifiably insane.
So based on the facts as presented----A man comes up to 2 innocent people in a car. Man attempts to assault those people. The people in the car tell the man to stop or they will shoot. Man continues his assault. The people fire in self defense.
BUT AZFAMILY reports that the people in the car are SUSPECTS and the man who committed the crime is the VICTIM??
JESUS AZFAMILY, you sure have your S%&t backwards.
Yeah I don’t understand how “charges are pending”. The man protected his and another person’s life, but he might he charged? What tf is wrong with this country?
