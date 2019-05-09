PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A struggle over a weapon resulted in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix early Thursday morning, according to police.
Officers were in the area of Seventh Avenue and Buckeye Road just before 4 a.m. after they received a trespassing call.
Police say a man and woman were in the area and there was concerns involving drug activity.
Officers located the couple and vehicle matching the call descriptions and police say when they made contact with the suspects, a struggle occurred with the man over a weapon.
Police say officers tried to deploy their Taser first but the man continued to resist during the struggle and the two officers shot the man.
"The struggle was contained to the immediate area in and around that car in the driver's door," Sgt. Vince Lewis said. "He didn't have a chance to exit or run, the struggle took place inside the vehicle.
Police say the man died at the hospital. The woman was taken into custody.
Police say no officers were injured.
An investigation is underway into the crimes committed and an internal investigation will be completed as standard protocol involving any officer-involved shooting.
The two male police officers, who have not been identified, have been with the Phoenix Police Department for a year and a half and one year. They will be placed on paid administrative leave while the internal investigation is conducted.
Southbound traffic is closed on Seventh Avenue at Buckeye Road and Pima Road is closed west of Seventh Avenue while the investigation is conducted.
This is the 20th officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix area, according to our records.
No further information was made available.
