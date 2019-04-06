PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a Motel 6 near the I-17 and Indian School Road early Saturday morning.
Sgt. Vince Lewis said officers responded to the shooting just after 1:30 a.m. That's when officers found a man who was unresponsive and shot inside a room. The victim was later declared deceased.
The victim was later identified as 37-year-old Sean Bartnick.
Lewis added that a group of unknown suspects were spotted leaving the scene following the shooting. The group were seen leaving in a dark colored sedan.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or for Spanish (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O.
(1) comment
Trouble near 27th Ave and Indian School? Ya don't say.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.