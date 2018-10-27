Shooting

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning. 

The incident happened near the area of 25th and Monroe streets

According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach. He was transported to the nearest hospital. His condition is unknown at at this time. 

Police are looking for the suspect but do not have a description at this time. 

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story. 

 

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.