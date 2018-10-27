PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.
The incident happened near the area of 25th and Monroe streets.
According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach. He was transported to the nearest hospital. His condition is unknown at at this time.
Police are looking for the suspect but do not have a description at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
