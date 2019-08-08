PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man was taken to a hospital after a shooting at a Phoenix gas station early Thursday morning.
Officers are actively investigating the shooting that took place at a Circle K near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road around 4:15 a.m.
[WATCH: Shooting at gas station leaves 1 hurt in Phoenix, police say]
Police say two men got into some sort of argument when one of them was shot.
The victim ran from the suspect before collapsing across the street. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police say the shooter got into a vehicle and fled the scene. They are still working on the suspect's description.
Bullet casings were scattered near the parking lot of the gas station and a parked SUV had its rear left window shot out.
No other information was immediately available.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for developments.
(2) comments
WEST SiiiiiiiiiiiiiDE!!!!
Circle No Way . [censored]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.