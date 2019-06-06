PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who was shot after a west Phoenix nail salon was robbed has died at the hospital, the Phoenix Department said on Thursday.
The 45-year-old victim has been identified as Dung Tang. A witness said Tang ran Idol Nails and Spa with his 47-year-old wife, who was also inside the business during the crime. She was not hurt.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Witness: Gunman laughed after shooting at Phoenix nail salon]
The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at a strip mall near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road on Wednesday.
Police said a man 20 to 30 years old came in, robbed the place at gunpoint and then shot Tang.
The gunman left the store with a purse, according to a witness. He also said the suspect was "laughing the whole time."
The suspect is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last wearing a white t-shirt, dark short or pants.
If you have any information about crime, call Phoenix police at 602-262-6141. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
