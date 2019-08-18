PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Sunday.
The incident occurred near the area of 41st Avenue and Osborn Road.
Police say that a fight broke out between two people when shots were fired.
The victim was transported to a hospital. Phoenix police officials say the 24-year-old man has non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing, said police officials.
