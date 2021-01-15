TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is recovering after being shot during an unsuccessful carjacking in Tempe Friday evening. The carjacker was then able to take a car from two people that witnessed the first attempt.
It began when a man and woman were having car trouble around 4 p.m. and pulled into a vacant parking lot near McClintock Drive and University Drive, according to police.
As they were troubleshooting the car, they saw a man shoot another man who was in a different car in the same parking lot. The injured driver was able to drive away. That's when the gunman turned his attention to the pair with car trouble, police say. He took their car leaving them in the parking lot.
Nearby, Tempe police officers were on another call at a gas station near Price Road and Apache Boulevard when the injured driver spotted them. He drove into the gas station and reported what had happened.
Officers found the couple in the vacant parking lot who's car had been stolen by the suspect. With the help of Salt River Police and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers, the suspected carjacker was located and arrested.
The injured driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is still ongoing.