PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Phoenix, police said.
The shooting was reported around 7:05 p.m. near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said witnesses reported a suspect drove up to the victim and shot him during an argument.
Police said the suspect and victim know each other.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.
